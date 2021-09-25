Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

