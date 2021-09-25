Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.42. 2,508,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day moving average is $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

