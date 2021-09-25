Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.08. The stock had a trading volume of 552,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

