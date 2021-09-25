Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.05. 28,866,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,367,900. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

