Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.04. 10,102,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $487.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

