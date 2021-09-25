Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 978 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,153. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

