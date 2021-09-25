Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $204.73. 1,111,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.