Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 4,453,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

