Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,970,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

