Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 5,350,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,275. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.