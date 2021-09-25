Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,138 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,366,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $230.20. 1,103,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.