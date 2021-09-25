Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.78 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $26.23 or 0.00061382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,350 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

