PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $828,330.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00713254 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01159975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.