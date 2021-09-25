Particl (PART) Price Up 37.8% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Particl has a total market cap of $30.84 million and $20,430.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.99 or 0.00574717 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,580,975 coins and its circulating supply is 11,556,421 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

