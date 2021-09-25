Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

