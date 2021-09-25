PAX Gold Price Hits $1,757.23 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $312.95 million and $9.18 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,757.23 or 0.04126079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 178,091 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

