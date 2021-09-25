PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042656 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

