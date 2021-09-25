Peanut Tops 24-Hour Volume of $341,907.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $341,907.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042572 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.