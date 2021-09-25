Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 441.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,869,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,255,000 after acquiring an additional 971,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

