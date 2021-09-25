PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

