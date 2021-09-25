Penta (PNT) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $41,951.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

