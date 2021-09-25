Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,658 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of Pentair worth $91,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

