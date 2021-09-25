Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $5.88 million and $8,873.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 28,623,163 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

