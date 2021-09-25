pEOS Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $126.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.90 or 0.99942992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.75 or 0.06772363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00768581 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

