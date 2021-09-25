Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.69. Performant Financial shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 415,529 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,465. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

