Perth Mint Gold Token Market Cap Hits $1.64 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,764.70 or 0.04168306 BTC on popular exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

