Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00124939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

