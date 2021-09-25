Phantasma 1-Day Volume Tops $8.34 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $69.63 million and $8.34 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,672.90 or 0.99926196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00092465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.77 or 0.00570831 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

