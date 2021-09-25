Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $298,703.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $298,703.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,156,781 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

