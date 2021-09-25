Phoenixcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $56.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.25 or 0.99925808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00772523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00382340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00269811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,387,962 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.