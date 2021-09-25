Phoneum (PHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $453,196.49

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $453,196.49 and $16,842.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,561,283,630 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.