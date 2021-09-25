Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,412.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $12,412.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.74 or 0.00610793 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,021,707 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

