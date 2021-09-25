PIBBLE Trading Down 15.2% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $36,473.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

