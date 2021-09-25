PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00105864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00141030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.61 or 1.00082960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.21 or 0.06755883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00762270 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

