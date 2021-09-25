PirateCash Trading Down 28.7% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $652,404.43 and $2,205.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,929,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

