PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $316.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

