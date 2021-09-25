Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,288.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $159,288.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001574 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00952993 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

