Plair (PLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $828.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $828.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

