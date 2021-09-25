Playkey Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $710,229.35 and approximately $89,242.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

