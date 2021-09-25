Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $5,129.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00957597 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

