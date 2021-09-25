Polkadex Tops One Day Volume of $1.83 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and $1.83 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $20.57 or 0.00048589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

