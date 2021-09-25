PolkaFoundry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $446,962.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and $446,962.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,019,849 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.