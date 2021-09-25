Polychain Monsters Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00032342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $902,867.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

