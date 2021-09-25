Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of Pool worth $78,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $465.49 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

