Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00020168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.00 or 0.99985385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.26 or 0.06796315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00766214 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

