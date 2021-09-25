Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $47.60 million and $5.30 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

