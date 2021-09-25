Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

