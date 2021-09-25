Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $845,005.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $845,005.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,839,068 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

