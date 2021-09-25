Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of The New York Times worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

