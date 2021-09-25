Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 98,018 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of WSFS Financial worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

